Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, Y-mAbs Therapeutics had cash of US$234m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$93m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years from June 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Y-mAbs Therapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$37m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With cash burn dropping by 4.2% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Y-mAbs Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Y-mAbs Therapeutics to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b and burnt through US$93m last year, which is 7.7% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Y-mAbs Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Y-mAbs Therapeutics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

