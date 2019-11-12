Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Mirum Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Does Mirum Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2019, Mirum Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$126m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$38m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.4 years as of September 2019. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqGM:MIRM Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

How Hard Would It Be For Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$166m and burnt through US$38m last year, which is 23% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Cash Burn?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Mirum Pharmaceuticals's cash burn. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. To put it simply, we think its cash burn situation is totally fine given it is still developing its business. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Mirum Pharmaceuticals insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies insiders are buying, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.