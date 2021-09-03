Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About BikeExchange's (ASX:BEX) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BikeExchange (ASX:BEX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is BikeExchange's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. BikeExchange has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$16m in cash it held at June 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.6m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. We should note, however, that if we extrapolate recent trends in its cash burn, then its cash runway would get a lot longer. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
How Well Is BikeExchange Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that BikeExchange increased its cash burn by 4,885% in the last twelve months. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 23% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can BikeExchange Raise More Cash Easily?

BikeExchange seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$50m, BikeExchange's AU$6.6m in cash burn equates to about 13% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is BikeExchange's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought BikeExchange's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 5 warning signs for BikeExchange that investors should know when investing in the stock.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

