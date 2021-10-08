Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Havilah Resources' (ASX:HAV) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Havilah Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Havilah Resources has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$5.9m in cash it held at January 2021. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.9m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of January 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Havilah Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Havilah Resources doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$167k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 57% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. Havilah Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Havilah Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Havilah Resources' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Havilah Resources' cash burn of AU$2.9m is about 5.1% of its AU$57m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Havilah Resources' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Havilah Resources is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash runway was very encouraging. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Havilah Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

