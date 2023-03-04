Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About American Rare Earths' (ASX:ARR) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is American Rare Earths' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2022, American Rare Earths had cash of AU$16m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$7.2m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is American Rare Earths' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because American Rare Earths isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 138%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. American Rare Earths makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For American Rare Earths To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, American Rare Earths shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

American Rare Earths has a market capitalisation of AU$103m and burnt through AU$7.2m last year, which is 7.1% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is American Rare Earths' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of American Rare Earths' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for American Rare Earths you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

