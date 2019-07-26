Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying NIIT Limited's (NSE:NIITLTD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like NIIT Limited (NSE:NIITLTD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of September.

NIIT's next dividend payment will be ₹5.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹5.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NIIT has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of ₹98.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year NIIT paid out 97% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NIIT generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

NIIT paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

It's good to see that while NIIT's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see NIIT's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 37% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. NIIT has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is NIIT an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

