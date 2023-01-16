Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Golden Pharos Berhad's shares before the 20th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.013 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Golden Pharos Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of MYR0.275. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Golden Pharos Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (68%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Golden Pharos Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Golden Pharos Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 9.5% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past four years, Golden Pharos Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 0.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Golden Pharos Berhad for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Golden Pharos Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Golden Pharos Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, Golden Pharos Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

