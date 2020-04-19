Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Elecster Oyj's (HEL:ELEAV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Elecster Oyj (HEL:ELEAV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 24th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of May.

Elecster Oyj's upcoming dividend is €0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.23 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Elecster Oyj has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of €5.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Elecster Oyj's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Elecster Oyj has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Elecster Oyj

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 88% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 117% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Elecster Oyj's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Elecster Oyj's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Elecster Oyj paid out over the last 12 months.

HLSE:ELEAV Historical Dividend Yield April 19th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Elecster Oyj's 16% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Elecster Oyj has delivered an average of 5.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Elecster Oyj is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Elecster Oyj? Elecster Oyj had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not that we think Elecster Oyj is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.