Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Kin and Carta plc's (LON:KCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of December.

Kin and Carta's upcoming dividend is UK£0.013 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.019 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kin and Carta has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of £0.94. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kin and Carta paid out a disturbingly high 267% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 90% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Kin and Carta's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Kin and Carta's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 39% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kin and Carta's dividend payments per share have declined at 18% per year on average over the past ten years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has Kin and Carta got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Kin and Carta is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

