Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying InterDigital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDCC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of April.

InterDigital's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that InterDigital has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $42.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for InterDigital

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, InterDigital paid out 211% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 87% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and InterDigital fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:IDCC Historical Dividend Yield April 2nd 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see InterDigital's earnings per share have dropped 24% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last nine years, InterDigital has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. InterDigital is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is InterDigital an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, InterDigital is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.