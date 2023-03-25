Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Sailfish Royalty's (CVE:FISH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Sailfish Royalty Corp. (CVE:FISH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sailfish Royalty's shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sailfish Royalty stock has a trailing yield of around 6.1% on the current share price of CA$1.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Sailfish Royalty can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sailfish Royalty lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Sailfish Royalty was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Given that Sailfish Royalty has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sailfish Royalty? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." It's not that we think Sailfish Royalty is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Sailfish Royalty as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Sailfish Royalty (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

