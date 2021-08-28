Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Patterson-UTI Energy's (NASDAQ:PTEN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Patterson-UTI Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Patterson-UTI Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $7.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Patterson-UTI Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Patterson-UTI Energy didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 65% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Patterson-UTI Energy was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Get our latest analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy's balance sheet health here.

To Sum It Up

Is Patterson-UTI Energy worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Patterson-UTI Energy paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Patterson-UTI Energy don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Patterson-UTI Energy you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

