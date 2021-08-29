Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next day or so. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase McKesson's shares before the 31st of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.47 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.88 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that McKesson has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $201.12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether McKesson's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for McKesson

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. McKesson's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If McKesson didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 8.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. McKesson reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. McKesson has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Get our latest analysis on McKesson's balance sheet health here.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid McKesson? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Bottom line: McKesson has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering McKesson as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for McKesson that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

