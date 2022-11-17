Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Tamawood's (ASX:TWD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Tamawood's shares on or after the 22nd of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tamawood has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current stock price of A$2.64. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Tamawood has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 247% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Tamawood's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Tamawood's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 25% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Tamawood has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Tamawood for the upcoming dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, Tamawood's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Tamawood.

With that being said, if you're still considering Tamawood as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Tamawood (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

