Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Channel Infrastructure NZ's (NZSE:CHI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Channel Infrastructure NZ's shares before the 9th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.082 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.05 to shareholders. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Channel Infrastructure NZ distributed an unsustainably high 112% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Channel Infrastructure NZ paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Channel Infrastructure NZ's 29% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

We'd also point out that Channel Infrastructure NZ issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Channel Infrastructure NZ's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Channel Infrastructure NZ worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Channel Infrastructure NZ is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Channel Infrastructure NZ despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Channel Infrastructure NZ has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

