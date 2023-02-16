Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see LPI Capital Bhd (KLSE:LPI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase LPI Capital Bhd's shares on or after the 21st of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that LPI Capital Bhd has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of MYR13.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see LPI Capital Bhd's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.5% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LPI Capital Bhd has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. LPI Capital Bhd is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy LPI Capital Bhd for the upcoming dividend? We're not overly enthused to see LPI Capital Bhd's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. LPI Capital Bhd doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of LPI Capital Bhd don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - LPI Capital Bhd has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

