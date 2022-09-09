Here's Why We're Watching aTyr Pharma's (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might aTyr Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When aTyr Pharma last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$89m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$39m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is aTyr Pharma Growing?

aTyr Pharma boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 58%. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 6.7% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For aTyr Pharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

aTyr Pharma seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$104m, aTyr Pharma's US$39m in cash burn equates to about 37% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is aTyr Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of aTyr Pharma's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for aTyr Pharma (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

