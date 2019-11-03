Here's Why We're Watching Cue Biopharma's (NASDAQ:CUE) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Cue Biopharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Cue Biopharma last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$28m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$26m. That means it had a cash runway of around 13 months as of June 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Cue Biopharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Cue Biopharma had revenue of US$2.2m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only US$2.2m in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. With the cash burn rate up 10% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Cue Biopharma Raise More Cash Easily?

While Cue Biopharma does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Cue Biopharma's cash burn of US$26m is about 13% of its US$195m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Cue Biopharma's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Cue Biopharma's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: Cue Biopharma insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.