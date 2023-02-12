Here's Why We're Watching DermTech's (NASDAQ:DMTK) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is DermTech's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2022, DermTech had cash of US$149m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$99m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of September 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is DermTech Growing?

Notably, DermTech actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 106%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 36% in that time. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For DermTech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While DermTech seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$167m, DermTech's US$99m in cash burn equates to about 59% of its market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

How Risky Is DermTech's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of DermTech's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the DermTech's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for DermTech you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

