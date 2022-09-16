Here's Why We're Watching Desert Metals' (ASX:DM1) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Desert Metals (ASX:DM1) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Desert Metals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Desert Metals last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.1m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$2.9m. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of December 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Desert Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Desert Metals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 191%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Desert Metals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Desert Metals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Desert Metals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Desert Metals' cash burn of AU$2.9m is about 9.4% of its AU$30m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Desert Metals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Desert Metals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Desert Metals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 7 warning signs for Desert Metals (4 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

