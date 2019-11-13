Here's Why We're Watching Ellen's (STO:ELN) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Ellen (STO:ELN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Ellen Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2019, Ellen had cash of kr8.1m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was kr7.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 13 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

OM:ELN Historical Debt, November 13th 2019

How Well Is Ellen Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Ellen increased its cash burn by 214% in the last twelve months. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 7.0% in the same time frame. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Ellen has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Ellen To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Ellen's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ellen has a market capitalisation of kr38m and burnt through kr7.5m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Ellen's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Ellen's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what Ellen's CEO gets paid each year.