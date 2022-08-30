Here's Why We're Watching Fertoz's (ASX:FTZ) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Fertoz (ASX:FTZ) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Fertoz's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2021, Fertoz had cash of AU$5.2m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$3.1m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had roughly 20 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Fertoz Growing?

Notably, Fertoz actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 182%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 10% in the same time frame. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Fertoz has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Fertoz To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Fertoz's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Fertoz has a market capitalisation of AU$39m and burnt through AU$3.1m last year, which is 8.0% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Fertoz's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Fertoz's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Fertoz you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

