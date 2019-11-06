Here's Why We're Watching Forty Seven's (NASDAQ:FTSV) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Forty Seven Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Forty Seven last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$99m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$81m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from June 2019. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Forty Seven's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Forty Seven isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 64%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Forty Seven To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Forty Seven shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Forty Seven has a market capitalisation of US$287m and burnt through US$81m last year, which is 28% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Forty Seven's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Forty Seven's cash runway was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Forty Seven's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Notably, our data indicates that Forty Seven insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.