Here's Why We're Watching Garibaldi Resources' (CVE:GGI) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Garibaldi Resources Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Garibaldi Resources last reported its balance sheet in July 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$1.7m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$2.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from July 2022 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Garibaldi Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Garibaldi Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. We'd venture that the 59% reduction in cash burn over the last year shows that management are, at least, mindful of its ongoing need for cash. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Garibaldi Resources Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Garibaldi Resources' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Garibaldi Resources' cash burn of CA$2.6m is about 5.2% of its CA$51m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Garibaldi Resources' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Garibaldi Resources' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Garibaldi Resources has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about.

