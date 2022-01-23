Here's Why We're Watching GBS' (NASDAQ:GBS) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for GBS

How Long Is GBS' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When GBS last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$13m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$8.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 18 months from September 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is GBS' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While GBS did record statutory revenue of US$1.9m over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. The skyrocketing cash burn up 170% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can GBS Raise More Cash Easily?

While GBS does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

GBS has a market capitalisation of US$22m and burnt through US$8.5m last year, which is 39% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is GBS' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of GBS' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the GBS' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 5 warning signs for GBS that you should be aware of before investing.

