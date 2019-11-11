Here's Why We're Watching Jasper Investments's (SGX:FQ7) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Jasper Investments (SGX:FQ7) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Jasper Investments Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2019, Jasper Investments had cash of US$177k and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$354k over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Jasper Investments's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Jasper Investments isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 197% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Jasper Investments makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Jasper Investments Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Jasper Investments shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Jasper Investments's cash burn of US$354k is about 2.2% of its S$22m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Jasper Investments's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Jasper Investments's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Jasper Investments's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what Jasper Investments's CEO gets paid each year.