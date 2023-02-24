Here's Why We're Watching Permaju Industries Berhad's (KLSE:PERMAJU) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Permaju Industries Berhad (KLSE:PERMAJU) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Permaju Industries Berhad's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2022, Permaju Industries Berhad had cash of RM29m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM28m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 13 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Permaju Industries Berhad Growing?

Notably, Permaju Industries Berhad actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 138%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 21% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Permaju Industries Berhad has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Permaju Industries Berhad Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Permaju Industries Berhad's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Permaju Industries Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM97m and burnt through RM28m last year, which is 29% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Permaju Industries Berhad's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Permaju Industries Berhad's revenue growth was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Permaju Industries Berhad (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

