Here's Why We're Watching Queensland Pacific Metals' (ASX:QPM) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Queensland Pacific Metals' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2021, Queensland Pacific Metals had AU$47m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$24m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Queensland Pacific Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Queensland Pacific Metals reported revenue of AU$2.0m last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 1,152%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Queensland Pacific Metals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Queensland Pacific Metals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Queensland Pacific Metals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$235m, Queensland Pacific Metals' AU$24m in cash burn equates to about 10% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Queensland Pacific Metals' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Queensland Pacific Metals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Queensland Pacific Metals' situation. On another note, Queensland Pacific Metals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

