Here's Why We're Watching RedFlow's (ASX:RFX) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for RedFlow (ASX:RFX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might RedFlow Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2022, RedFlow had cash of AU$9.0m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$11m. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of June 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is RedFlow Growing?

Notably, RedFlow actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 119%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 27% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how RedFlow has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can RedFlow Raise Cash?

Since RedFlow can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

RedFlow has a market capitalisation of AU$46m and burnt through AU$11m last year, which is 24% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is RedFlow's Cash Burn A Worry?

We must admit that we don't think RedFlow is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for RedFlow you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

