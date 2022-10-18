Here's Why We're Watching Search Minerals' (CVE:SMY) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Search Minerals (CVE:SMY) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

See our latest analysis for Search Minerals

When Might Search Minerals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at May 2022, Search Minerals had cash of CA$5.5m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$6.0m. Therefore, from May 2022 it had roughly 11 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Search Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Search Minerals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 139%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Search Minerals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Search Minerals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Search Minerals shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Search Minerals' cash burn of CA$6.0m is about 16% of its CA$37m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Search Minerals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Search Minerals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Search Minerals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Search Minerals (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

Of course Search Minerals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) investors are sitting on a loss of 19% if they invested a year ago

    It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental...

  • Volunteers Shocked by 'Devastation' in Fort Myers Beach, Florida

    Debris was seen scattered around Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, October 18, after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction across the state in September.Footage posted to Twitter by Gigglewaters, a Florida-based restaurant providing food on October 18 to “law enforcement agencies coming from all over the state who have set aside that day to clean up Estero Island,” shows hurricane damage in Fort Myers Beach.The foodservice volunteers wrote, “Hard to wrap our heads around the devastation down here.”According to a post on the Fort Myers Beach Facebook page, the Florida Department of Transportation completed temporary repairs to bridges that provide access to Fort Myers Beach on October 17. The mayor said the repairs were a "real game changer.” Credit: Gigglewaters via Storyful

  • Government bonds no safe haven in central bank-driven recession -BlackRock

    Government bonds may not offer much protection in a recession if surging inflation pressures central banks to continue tightening monetary policy, the BlackRock Investment Institute said. Risks of a global recession have increased as central banks around the world tighten monetary policy to bring down consumer prices. Fears of a downturn would typically send investors out of comparatively risky assets such as stocks and some corporate bonds and into government bonds.

  • Why The Crown 's Dominic West first turned down Prince Charles role

    "I said, 'You've got the wrong guy, I don't look anything like him,'" explains The Wire star.

  • Veteran of India's opposition Congress expected to win leadership race

    Members of India's opposition Congress party voted on Monday to elect its first head in nearly 25 years from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty of leaders, with a veteran loyal to the family expected to win. Results are due on Wednesday in the battered party's bid to revamp itself after losing the last two general elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, despite the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia. With the next general election due by 2024, Modi retains a big edge over the party, which dominated politics for decades after leading India to independence from Britain in 1947, but has recently struggled to recoup its fortunes.

  • GOP-Friendly House Race Becomes Nail-Biter on Abortion Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- In any other election year, two Navy veterans vying to represent a Virginia district dominated by military interests would focus on their national security bonafides. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapInstead, the race between two women o

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks for a Tax-Loss Harvesting Haul

    As we get down toward the end of the year, hedge funds and large-scale individual investors have a habit of shedding their losing positions, swallowing the losses now to offset them against capital gains taxes on their profitable holdings. The trades are called tax-loss harvesting, and they open up an interesting opportunity for the daring retail investor. The opportunity comes due to a statistical quirk of trading history noted by Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s head of US equity strategy

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.

    Fundstrat has remained resistant to cutting its year-end price target of 5,100, which represents potential upside of 39% from current levels.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Applied Materials Provides a Peak at How Chip Bans to China Will Affect the Semiconductor Industry

    Amidst a growing economic slowdown and worries of a looming recession, the U.S. recently announced new export curbs on advanced chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China. As measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF, chip stocks are down 45% so far in 2022, and they're down nearly 10% since the China chip sales restrictions were formally announced. Chip manufacturing equipment companies could get hit especially hard, since some of them have been recording up to a third of their revenue from China.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Recession-proof Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across the company

    The $1.8 trillion tech bellwether is a top destination for productivity-enhancing software spending. Yet even a company with its depth and breadth cannot escape chillier economic headwinds.