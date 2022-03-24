Here's Why We're Watching Vascular Biogenics' (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

View our latest analysis for Vascular Biogenics

Does Vascular Biogenics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Vascular Biogenics last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$53m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$26m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of December 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Vascular Biogenics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Vascular Biogenics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$768k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 13%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Vascular Biogenics Raise Cash?

While Vascular Biogenics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$113m, Vascular Biogenics' US$26m in cash burn equates to about 23% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Vascular Biogenics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Vascular Biogenics' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Vascular Biogenics' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Vascular Biogenics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Meridian Bioscience, OP Bancorp, ICU Medical and Pangaea Logistics Solutions

    Meridian Bioscience, OP Bancorp, ICU Medical and Pangaea Logistics Solutions have been highlighted in this Screen of the Week article.

  • Multiple insiders bought Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • A number of insiders bought Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Here's Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Strong Momentum Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Report: Patriots may pursue WR trade after avoiding the position in free agency

    The Patriots aren't giving up on a receiver acquisition. But they didn't like how the market came together in free agency.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.