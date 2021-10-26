Here's Why We're Watching Venture Minerals' (ASX:VMS) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Check out our latest analysis for Venture Minerals

Does Venture Minerals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, Venture Minerals had cash of AU$9.5m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$11m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Venture Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Venture Minerals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$6.2k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The skyrocketing cash burn up 185% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Venture Minerals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Venture Minerals Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Venture Minerals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Venture Minerals' cash burn of AU$11m is about 17% of its AU$66m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Venture Minerals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Venture Minerals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Venture Minerals (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course Venture Minerals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The pope and Biden must discuss marriage

    The pope and the president will meet at the end of this month before the G-20 meeting, and social justice is undoubtedly going to be a topic of discussion.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Individual investors may be running out of ‘firepower’ after diverging from ‘smart money’ stock-market investors, says Morgan Stanley

    Individual investors remained strong buyers of stocks in recent weeks, diverging from the path taken by many institutions, as they helped push the stock market to a new high, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

  • Why Intel is in turnaround mode

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explains his turnaround strategy in an interview at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Volt Information Sciences The Trade: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner acquired a total

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.