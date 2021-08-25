Here's Why We're Watching Zoomd Technologies' (CVE:ZOMD) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Zoomd Technologies (CVE:ZOMD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Zoomd Technologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Zoomd Technologies last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.4m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.3m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from March 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Zoomd Technologies Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Zoomd Technologies is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 17% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 3.7% over the same period. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Zoomd Technologies has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Zoomd Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Zoomd Technologies revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Zoomd Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$31m and burnt through US$2.3m last year, which is 7.4% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Zoomd Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Zoomd Technologies' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Zoomd Technologies (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

