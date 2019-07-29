Here's Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Wolverine World Wide Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Wolverine World Wide had US$771.3m of debt, an increase on US$672.3m, over one year. However, it does have US$80.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$690.7m.

How Strong Is Wolverine World Wide's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Wolverine World Wide had liabilities of US$592.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$841.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$80.6m in cash and US$375.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$977.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Wolverine World Wide is worth US$2.44b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 Wolverine World Wide has a fairly reasonable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 9.8 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.6. Importantly, Wolverine World Wide grew its EBIT by 34% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Wolverine World Wide's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.