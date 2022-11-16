Here's Why Woodlandor Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WOODLAN) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Woodlandor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WOODLAN) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 23 November 2022. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Weng Mun Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Woodlandor Holdings Berhad has a market capitalization of RM25m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM337k for the year to June 2022. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. Notably, the salary which is RM264.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under RM907m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM758k. In other words, Woodlandor Holdings Berhad pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Weng Mun also holds RM4.0m worth of Woodlandor Holdings Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM264k RM264k 78% Other RM73k RM70k 22% Total Compensation RM337k RM334k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 72% of total compensation represents salary and 28% is other remuneration. Woodlandor Holdings Berhad is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Woodlandor Holdings Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Woodlandor Holdings Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 66% per year. It saw its revenue drop 24% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Woodlandor Holdings Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Woodlandor Holdings Berhad has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 7.6%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Woodlandor Holdings Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Woodlandor Holdings Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

