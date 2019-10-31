Here's Why Yongmao Holdings (SGX:BKX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Yongmao Holdings Limited (SGX:BKX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Yongmao Holdings

What Is Yongmao Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Yongmao Holdings had CN¥239.4m of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥317.3m a year prior. On the flip side, it has CN¥168.9m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥70.5m.

SGX:BKX Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

A Look At Yongmao Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Yongmao Holdings had liabilities of CN¥823.3m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥59.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥168.9m and CN¥601.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥112.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Yongmao Holdings has a market capitalization of CN¥390.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.42 and interest cover of 6.7 times, it seems to us that Yongmao Holdings is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Even more impressive was the fact that Yongmao Holdings grew its EBIT by 126% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Yongmao Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Yongmao Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 45% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.