Here's why you'll see emergency vehicles Saturday morning at Monogram Appetizers in Plover

PLOVER − People near Post Road Saturday morning may notice emergency vehicles in the area as agencies practice responding to a hazardous materials incident.

Portage County Emergency Management is partnering with Monogram Appetizers, 1434 Post Road in Plover, to hold a full-scale emergency exercise from about 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office. It will focus on decision making, coordination and integration with various jurisdictions and organizations. The exercise will simulate an incident involving hazardous materials.

In the simulation, Monogram will be the focal point as an employee sees a situation triggering a response to a potential hazardous materials incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. The exercise will be realistic, testing the readiness and collaboration of the participating agencies and organizations.

Employees and community members will not be in real danger during the exercise.

The Plover Fire Department, Portage County Hazmat, Waupaca County Hazmat, Portage County Emergency Management and Wisconsin Emergency Management will participate in the exercise. The goal is to gain a more effective response to hazardous incidents.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Emergency exercise planned Saturday at Monogram Appetizers in Plover