Here's why you're not able to track your stimulus money

The Internal Revenue Service this week created about as much digital furor as the horn-honking protests in Lansing over the coronavirus-related shutdowns and restrictions across the economy.

People want their stimulus checks as much, likely even more, than some angry protesters want their landscaping done and the resumption of their lives.

"People are borderline panicking because this stimulus is a matter of life and death for many, I am out of food," wrote Joshua from Cincinnati, Ohio, in an email. He claimed he was locked out of the IRS "Get My Payment" system since shortly after it was launched on April 15.

Despite what the IRS said earlier about the system running smoothly and efficiently, the roll-out of the "Get My Payment" online tool turned into a giant headache for both the IRS and consumers who are caught in the crosshairs of a system that just isn't working for way too many of them.

The IRS isn't taking phone calls. But I've been taking plenty of emails this week from single mothers, retirees, health care workers who fear they are about to be laid off, and other frustrated taxpayers who aren't seeing their stimulus money in their bank accounts and have no idea how to figure out when or whether that money will show up.

In a rush to get the deal done for the Economic Impact Payment, it seems like essential details of how to inform people about the extended payout process and getting a working tool online fell through the cracks in Washington.

About 80 million taxpayers were on course to receive their stimulus payments this week, according to the IRS. But millions of others were in an uproar.

The "Get My Payment" — which rolled out on April 15 — is advertised as a tool that will allow people to find when an Economic Impact Payment is expected to be deposited into their accounts. The stimulus money is being issued via direct deposit in waves to various groups over the next few weeks.

The tool is also marketed as a straightforward way for people to provide their bank information, if necessary, in order to avoid waiting around for a check in the next few months.

While many people have been able to use the system, according to the IRS data, plenty of others remained frustrated for at least the first three days of the roll-out. Some called themselves 49ers because they claim they were locked out of the system for 49 hours as they tried to get information or provide their bank account information.

And the IRS keeps updating its Frequently Asked Questions to give more clues on why you may not be able to add your direct deposit information or track your payment on "Get My Payment."

On Friday, for example, the IRS noted that the application will declare "Payment Status Not Available" for several reasons including that the IRS hasn't finished processing your 2019 return.

Or it's also possible, the IRS said, that the "application doesn't yet have your data; we’re working on adding more data to allow more people to use it."

Here's a look at some common hot-buttons from my email basket:

The IRS has my bank account information and I still don't have stimulus money

If I sent the IRS money electronically, well, why can't they send me my stimulus money to that very same account?

Vicki Rideout of Evansville, Wisconsin, had given the IRS her bank account information, not to get a direct deposit of a tax refund but instead to pay her 2019 taxes online.

"Would that bank information be used for the stimulus deposit, or would the filer need to submit bank info?" she asked. She tried to research the question but did not see it addressed.

I'm not surprised that she is confused, given that a banker I talked with this week thought the IRS would be able to use that information for directly depositing the stimulus money too. I wasn't so sure but maybe, I thought, it could happen.

But that's not the way it's working.

The IRS keeps updating its FAQ list online regarding Economic Impact Payments and has added this information to respond to those who made an electronic payment from their bank account to the IRS, including direct debit installment agreements.