Here's What We Like About William Penn Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:WMPN) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase William Penn Bancorporation's shares before the 29th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, William Penn Bancorporation has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $11.47. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether William Penn Bancorporation has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. William Penn Bancorporation paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see William Penn Bancorporation earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, William Penn Bancorporation has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy William Penn Bancorporation for the upcoming dividend? William Penn Bancorporation has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, William Penn Bancorporation appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

