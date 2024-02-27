Here's how the new Wisconsin legislative maps will impact voters in Dane County and the Madison area

Last week, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed new electoral maps into law.

The new legislative maps more evenly split Wisconsin's Senate and Assembly districts between Democrats and Republicans and dramatically weakened Republican advantages that have existed since the 2011 district maps were implemented.

In December, the maps currently being replaced were declared unconstitutional by the new liberal majority on the state Supreme Court.

Evers' new maps have been signed into law. Under the new maps, depending on where you live, your state legislators could change. Your address might be in a reshaped district. Your current lawmaker could be placed in a district with another incumbent, and if they run against each other, one could leave the Legislature. Fresh faces might run in new districts, especially those created in Wisconsin's more populous cities.

In short, the new maps will change Senate and Assembly district boundaries across the state, including in Madison and Dane County.

Using these models by Marquette University Lubar Center research fellow John Johnson, which compare Wisconsin's current maps to the new ones and show how each district has changed, we explored how the Madison area will be impacted by the new maps.

Here's what to know.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signs new legislative maps into law Monday, February 19, 2024 at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin. The maps, drawn by the governor's office and approved by the Republican-led Legislature, create new boundaries in races for state Assembly and state Senate that could end a 13-year era of lopsided Republican majorities. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How will the Madison-area Senate districts change?

Senate District 15

Mark Spitzer, D-Beloit, is the current state Senator for District 15, which covers parts of Rock, Green and southern Dane counties.

With the new map that Evers signed, District 15 will include Rock, Walworth and parts of Jefferson counties, including Whitewater. The new district leans Democrat. Parts of southern Dane County, including Stoughton, will be part of District 16.

Senate District 16

District 16 currently encompasses central and eastern portions of Dane County, including parts of Madison's east side, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg. The district's current state Senator is Melissa Agard, D-Madison. Agard is leaving the Senate to run for Dane County executive.

The new District 16 includes parts of southern and eastern Dane County, as well as far-western parts of Jefferson and Dodge counties, which were formerly in Districts 11 and 13. The new District 16 still leans Democrat. Parts of Fitchburg formerly in District 27 are now in 16. Portions of the east side of Madison and Monona that were once in District 16 are now in District 26.

Senate District 26

The current state Senator for District 26 is Kelda Roys, D-Madison. The district is currently made up of parts of west and downtown Madison.

On the new map, District 26 has been shifted east and remains strongly Democrat. Portions of the east side of Madison and Monona that were once in District 16 are now in District 26. Portions of the west side of Madison beyond Lake Wingra and near Verona and Middleton have moved from District 26 to District 27.

Senate District 27

District 27 is currently represented by state Senator Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, who succeeded Agard as the Democratic leader of the Senate, which makes her Senate minority leader. The district currently covers parts of western Dane and Columbia, eastern Sauk and Iowa, and northern Green counties.

The new, much smaller District 27 encompasses parts of western and northern Dane County. It continues to lean heavily Democrat. Portions of Madison's west side formerly in District 26 are now in District 27.

Portions of Sauk and Columbia counties formerly in 27 have moved to District 14. Part of northern Dane County, including the Town of Vienna, has also moved from 27 to 14. Parts of southern Dane County, including Mount Horeb, northern Green County and eastern Iowa County have moved from District 27 to District 17.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How will the Madison-area Assembly districts change?

Assembly District 42

State Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, is the current representative for Assembly District 42, which encompasses parts of Columbia, Fond du Lac, northern Dodge, and southern Marquette and Green Lake counties. District 42 currently leans Republican.

The new, smaller District 42 has been shifted south and now leans Democrat. The new district includes parts of northern Dane and southern Columbia counties. Portions of Dane and Columbia counties formerly in Districts 37, 39, 46, 48, 79 and 81 are now in District 42.

Assembly District 46

District 46 currently includes portions of Dane County just east of downtown Madison, including Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove. The district is currently represented by State Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, D-Cottage Grove.

The new District 46 includes parts of eastern Dane and western Jefferson counties. It still leans Democrat. Portions of eastern Dane and western Jefferson counties formerly in District 38 have moved to 46, as has a small corner of southeastern Dane County previously in District 43 and part of Jefferson County previously in District 33, which includes Fort Atkinson. Much of Sun Prairie has moved from District 46 to 48.

Assembly District 47

District 47 currently encompasses some areas south and southeast of downtown Madison, including parts of Madison, Monona, McFarland and Fitchburg. The district is currently represented by State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg.

On the new map, District 47 has shifted south and covers a larger land area. The Democrat-leaning district includes southeastern parts of Dane County, including Fitchburg, Stoughton and Lake Kegonsa. The Stoughton-area portion was formerly in District 43. Parts of Fitchburg formerly in District 80 are also part of 47. Parts of the old District 47, including Monona, are now in District 78.

Assembly District 48

District 48 is currently represented by State Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison. District 48 includes parts of the north and east sides of Madison and is heavily Democrat.

The new District 48 encompasses parts of northeastern Dane County and southwestern Dodge County. The district leans Democrat. Much of Sun Prairie has moved from District 46 to 48. The northeastern Dane and southwestern Dodge portions of 48 were formerly part of District 37. Parts of the old District 48 just east of Lake Mendota are now in Districts 42, 76 and 81.

Assembly District 76

State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, currently represents District 76, which encompasses downtown Madison, including Capital Square. The district leans heavily Democrat.

On the new map, District 76 has shifted slightly north. It now includes Maple Bluff, which was formerly in District 48, and parts of Madison just north of Lake Monona, which were formerly in Districts 47 and 48. The southernmost portion of the old District 76 is now part of District 77.

Assembly District 77

District 77 currently includes portions of west and downtown Madison, including the Nakoma and Shorewood Hills neighborhoods and Lakes Monona and Wingra. The heavily Democrat district is currently represented by State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.

Small portions of Madison just south of Lake Wingra that were formerly part of District 47 are now part of 77. Western portions of the old District 77 have moved to District 79, and eastern portions near Lake Monona have moved to District 78.

Assembly District 78

District 78 is currently represented by State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, and is heavily Democrat. It includes parts of far-west Madison, including the Hawks Landing neighborhood, and parts of Middleton.

On the new map, District 78 is completely different, though it remains heavily Democrat. It includes parts of the southeast Madison area, including Lake Monona, Monona and Blooming Grove, which were formerly in Districts 47, 48 and 77. The west Madison portion of the old District 78 is now in Districts 79 and 80.

Assembly District 79

District 79 is currently represented by Alex Joers, D-Middleton, and leans Democrat. It includes parts of Middleton, Waunakee and northwest Madison.

The new District 79 is further south. It is now more heavily Democrat. It encompasses parts of Middleton and west Madison. Portions of west Madison previously in Districts 77, 78 and 80 are now in District 79. Parts of Middleton formerly in 79 have moved to 80 and 81. Waunakee has also moved to 81.

Assembly District 80

State Rep. Mike Bare, D-Verona, currently represents District 80, which leans Democrat. It is made up of southern and western portions of Dane County, and parts of northwestern Green and southeastern Iowa counties.

Now more heavily Democrat, the new District 80 includes Verona and parts of Middleton and Cross Plains. Parts of Middleton formerly in 78 and 79 have moved to 80, as have parts of Cross Plains formerly in District 81.

Southern portions of the old District 80 have moved to Districts 50 and 51. Parts of Fitchburg formerly in 80 are now part of 47, and parts of Middleton have moved from 80 to 81.

Assembly District 81

Democrat-leaning District 81 is currently made up of parts of northwestern Dane County, including parts of Mount Horeb, as well as portions of eastern Iowa and Sauk and western Columbia counties. The district is currently represented by state Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo.

The new District 81 is smaller and encompasses parts of northwestern Dane County. Parts of Middleton have moved from Districts 79 and 80 into 81. Waunakee moved from 79 to 81.

Northern portions of the former District 81, including Baraboo and Prairie du Sac, have moved to District 40; a smaller portion of the former 81 east of the Wisconsin River and a portion including the Town of Vienna are now in District 42. The Iowa County and Mount Horeb portions of 81 have moved to District 51.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

