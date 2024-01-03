Here's how Wisconsin school districts handle cellphones in schools

Greenville Middle School student Jarek Gosckowski uses his cellphone to create a video showing the process used to solve math problems at his Greenville school. School districts have varying approaches to cellphones in school, including, for example, only allowing them to be used in the classroom with teacher permission for educational purposes.

When it comes to regulating cellphone use by students, there is no one single approach taken by Wisconsin school districts.

Some districts ban phones altogether during the school day, allowing them only during non-class time. Others have policies broken down by age. Still others allow teachers to make their own rules.

School officials have said reasons for policies include improving attention and focus — as well as the potential to reduce fights and conflicts.

Here are some examples of how school districts around Wisconsin handle cellphones.

Appleton Area School District

Individual school principals create their own rules for use of cellphones and personal devices.

For example, at Appleton North High School, students can use cellphones in non-instructional areas such as common areas, hallways and the cafeteria. But staff may ask students to turn in their devices if they don't follow the policy.

Students are subject to discipline for inappropriate use such as in locker rooms, for academic dishonesty or to engage in cyberbullying. Disciplinary actions range from school officials taking phones away to expulsion.

Green Bay Public Schools

Phones and other personal electronic communication devices are allowed during non-instructional time. (At the elementary level, there is no non-instructional time, since instruction is considered to be taking place the entire school day.) At the secondary level, non-instructional time includes passing periods, lunch, before and after school.

Students may keep their phones with them as long as they're powered off and put away during class. Teachers and principals may set their own rules for cellphone use.

Phones can't be used for bullying or sharing inappropriate images, in locker rooms/dressing areas/bathrooms, or for academic dishonesty, etc. Students who violate board policies or school rules on cellphones can lose their devices or privileges for use at school.

Kimberly Area School District

High school students in this K-12 district northeast of Appleton can use their personal communication devices before and after school, at lunch, between classes, during extracurricular activities and school-related functions as long as they don't distract and create disruption from learning. Devices must be powered off and out of sight at any other time.

Teachers or principals can approve technology, including personal devices, for classroom tasks like taking notes and writing papers, but they cannot be approved for non-classroom related things.

Luxemberg-Casco School District

The K12 district's middle school, east of Green Bay, is piloting a program this school year called "Away for the Day," which prohibits middle schoolers from using their phones and other smart devices during the school day.

The school day runs from 7:37 a.m. to 3:07 p.m. During that time, all personal technology, including cellphones, smart watches, air pods and any other technology not assigned by the school must be left in lockers. Parents and guardians can contact their students through the school's main office.

Students are allowed to use their personal technology before and after school and before going to lunch.

Luxemberg-Casco Middle School Principal Todd Chandler said in a September news release that the school wants to get its students' "attention and focus back" after an increase in student behaviorial issues during the 2019-20 school year. The COVID pandemic, however, interrupted normal school operations in March 2020, putting the idea on hold.

Whether it continues in future school years — and if other district school buildings choose to adopt the program — will be determined by district leadership.

Richmond School District

This K-8 district in Lisbon in Waukesha County feeds into the Arrowhead Union High School District.

The district's policy prohibits students from using electronic communication devices during the school day or at school-sponsored activities during the regular school day. Phones must be left in students' lockers and turned off until the end of the school day. Devices may not be used in any locker room or restroom at any time.

Phones are allowed before the first period and after the last period of the day or with teacher permission for instructional purposes only. Students who get written permission from the superintendent can use their devices for special circumstances such as a medical, educational and/or family emergency.

If phones are allowed, their use must not disrupt the school district's educational process, endanger anyone's health or safety, invade rights of others or involve illegal or prohibited conduct of any kind.

Discipline for using an electronic device or cellphone without permission includes a warning for the first offense; device holding by staff until the end of the day for the second offense; device confiscation and holding in the office for parent pickup for subsequent offenses. Recurring offenses could result in additional consequences.

Richmond superintendent Jeanne Siegenthaler said in an email that middle school teachers can allow students to use their cellphones for class work.

Waukesha School District

Phones can be used at school but must be "stored out of sight" during class, study hall or other instructional time at home, according to district policy. They should be stored in lockers or in phone caddies in classrooms, Waukesha School District communications specialist Mary Jo King told the Journal Sentinel earlier this year.

If students violate rules, phones may be taken away and returned to parents. Potential illegal activity could result in law enforcement taking possession of phones.

Consequences could include a warning up to expulsion, depending on the number of previous violations and the nature of the violation's circumstances.

Wauwatosa School District

In an attempt to improve school culture and climate, the Wauwatosa School District's secondary schools implemented strategies in January such as investigating and imposing discipline on students who were found to have recorded fights.

A conference/intervention at the building or classroom level is the lower end of punishment while up to a five-day out-of-school suspension is at the higher end, according to an email in spring from Sarah Ellis, the communications coordinator for the K-12 suburban Milwaukee district.

In that same email, Ellis said cellphones are prohibited during the day at the elementary level.

At the middle and high school levels, phones are allowed before and after school, during passing times, lunch and free periods. They are prohibited from use in physical education/athletic locker rooms and bathrooms.

Phones are not allowed in middle and high school classrooms. High school students may use them "for educationally appropriate activities" with teacher permission. Teachers and administrators at the building level have discretion for imposing consequences for misuse, Ellis said at the time.

In a December email, Ellis said that this school year the district's secondary schools have implemented cellphhone lockers to enforce district policies related to cellphone usage.

West Allis-West Milwaukee

For a few months at the end of the 2022-23 school year, the district banned cellphones at the middle and high school levels except during lunch, in an attempt to try to stop fights.

In August, the West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board approved changes to the cellphone expectations for the district's code of conduct for the 2023-24 school year.

Cellphone expectations are outlined by grade level.

For elementary students, personal devices are recommended to be kept at home. If brought to school, devices must be turned off, stay in student backpacks or be checked in with their teacher or school office. Violations can result in a teacher or the office holding the device until the end of the school day. A second offense results in giving the device to the office for pickup by an adult.

At the intermediate level, phones are not allowed during the school day, "based on each school's implementation plan." Schools have the ability to establish different rules, explained school board president Noah Leigh. "We don't want to hamstring our schools and force them to do things they don't want," Leigh said.

For a first offense, the phone is taken away from the student. For a second offense, the phone is taken and a call is made to the student's home. For a third offense, the phone is taken, a call is made to the student's home and a parent must pick up the phone. After three offenses, a student is placed on a "technology plan."

That plan can vary and is something worked out between the student, parent and the school, Leigh said.

At the high school level, phones are not allowed during the school day, with the exception of lunch in the designated lunch location. Discipline for violations is the same as at the intermediate level.

