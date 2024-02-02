Here's who won the first Caller-Times Student of the Week poll

The first Caller-Times Student of the Week winner is London High School student Ricky Ramirez.

Ramirez garnered nearly 58% of the votes. Runner-up Ava-Chanel Olivares, of Beeville ISD, had nearly 24%.

Here's what London ISD shared about Ramirez:

"Ricky Ramirez is an extremely talented and well-rounded student at London High School. Not only is Ricky an athlete and part of our State 3A Championship baseball team, he is also a percussionist in the our Sweepstakes-winning band and makes award-winning BBQ for the National High School BBQ Association contests. He is a pioneer for London's FCCLA and placed second at the national competition in Colorado for sports and wellness. He continues to excel in academics and all that he competes in while hoping to make a fourth run towards state UIL baseball!"

Also nominated was Ava-Chanel Olivares of A.C. Jones High School, Cooper Floyd of Flour Bluff High School, Laura Silva-Zarate of Calallen High School and Oscar Cruces of Three Rivers High School.

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials can nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

