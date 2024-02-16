Here's who won this week's Post-Crescent Student of the Week poll

It was a battle between Appleton North and Appleton West High Schools for this week's Student of the Week poll — but who emerged victorious?

We had a clear winner this week, as she garnered over 90% of over 200 votes.

Let's keep the momentum going for next week's poll, which comes out Monday.

Here's this week's winner:

Leah Cohen, Appleton West High School, grade 12

Leah Cohen

For the second week in a row, an Appleton West student won Student of the Week. This week's winner is Leah Cohen.

Cohen was nominated by administrative assistant Morgan Still, who also nominated last week's Student of the Week Matthew Krause.

Still said Cohen is involved in a plethora of activities, including Key Club, a community service-driven club where she serves as president; and a four-year member of Mock Trial. She is also a member of Book Club, where she is known for sharing "unique insights on the readings" and a beloved camp counselor at the YMCA's Camp Shioc.

Recently, peers can find Cohen in the high school library with a paintbrush in hand. After months of planning, she is bringing her vision for a mural to life.

"Leah is kind and always exudes a positive attitude," Still wrote.

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

