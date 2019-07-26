Here's What Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1260) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1260) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings:

0.13 = HK$189m ÷ (HK$1.9b - HK$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.6% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that , Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 19% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1260 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings has total liabilities of HK$433m and total assets of HK$1.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.