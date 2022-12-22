Here's how wrapping paper helped 15 men escape the Vanderburgh County Jail in 1971

EVANSVILLE — County-provided Christmas wrapping paper made it possible for dozens of men to ponder escape from the Vanderburgh County jail in 1971. But only 15 took the risk just after midnight on Dec. 26.

The inmates were being held at the jail, which back then was on the upper floor of the Civic Center, on a variety of charges – including some for murder and rape. It would take more than two weeks for all of them to be caught.

Here's a look back at the story of how it happened, according to archives from the Evansville Courier and Evansville Press.

Lax performance by a guard; crafty use of wrapping paper by inmates

The men were able to escape after overpowering a 61-year-old jail guard.

The guard would later face disciplinary action for the event, which was reported to be a 15-day suspension without pay. The sheriff at the time, Jerry Riney, said the guard ignored the regulations that required two guards be present when opening a cell block door.

More:From Katharine Hepburn to Randy Savage: 5 interesting guests of the Evansville Coliseum

"He's been a good officer and he knows better," Riney told the Evansville Press. "But apparently he has been (making lone trips) before and these guys knew that."

The guard had gone to Cell Block No. 72 when a man yelled for aspirin to help with a toothache. What he didn't know was another man was crouching beneath the door, waiting for him.

Jail guard Don Humston stands in the doorway of cell block no. 72, the birthplace of the escape. Eleven of the Fifteen prisoners were apprehended by Sunday afternoon.

The other inmate had been able to worm into the cell after stuffing a wadded piece of of Christmas into the cell-door facing the night before, keeping it from locking. He'd received a county gift basket on Christmas Eve, and the wrapping paper had been on on some candy inside.

The two cellmates and the crouching man overpowered the guard and took his keys. They then ran through the jail and unlocked all the cells on the floor, giving 43 men a chance to make an escape. Twenty-eight of them, though, decided to stay put.

Those who did make the escape first tried by taking the visitors' elevator, but it would not go back down after coming up to meet them on the third floor. The inmate who was trying to work the elevator left the group to try an alternate plan, only for the elevator to start working again.

Story continues

Though left behind, the man ultimately escaped through a broken window that had been covered in plywood. He then dropped onto the roof of a second-floor gangway that connected the jail to the Courts Building, the paper reported.

Michael W. Chaney, left, and David P. France were caught Sunday afternoon about 14 hours after escaping from the Vanderburgh County Jail. Directly behind Chaney in the white shirt is State Trooper Louis Wilhite. Holding Chaney and France is Lt. Charles Gibbs, then Deputy Paul Bice. Holding the shotgun is Deputy Tom Brandsasse.

Of the 15 escapees, it could not be reported how many escaped via elevator and how many jumped out the window.

'A bunch of hippies just stepped out of the elevator'

The first person to report the escape was a maintenance man.

He had been cleaning on the first floor when the elevator dinged. Its doors open, sending a torrent of disheveled escapees pouring out.

"A bunch of hippies just stepped out of the elevator," he reportedly told deputies.

One was captured just 15 minutes after the incident began, and another around 25 minutes later. One of them was caught after making the rookie mistake of going directly home after his escape.

Still, others remained at large. So roadblocks were set up at U.S. 41 and Indiana 57, as well as at St. Joseph Avenue, Indiana 62, Green River Road, the old Boonville Highway and on U.S. 41 at Waterworks Road.

More:Here are 9 times the Evansville area made national news in 2022

While most of the escapees were recaptured solely by law enforcement − including assistance from an Indiana State Police helicopter − one man was apprehended by a private citizen.

Starling Eakins, a golf course maintenance worker at Evansville Country Club, got credit in the paper for nabbing one of the 15 escapees, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The 62-year-old's wife woke him up around 5 a.m. Dec. 27 when she heard noises outside their window. He reportedly grabbed his shotgun, walked onto the porch and saw four men on the other side of his hedge. At the time, the couple was not aware of the jail break.

Front page of the Evansville Courier on Dec. 27, 1971, showing images of some of the 15 jail inmates that had escaped on Dec. 26, 1971.

Three of the men ran, as Eakins' gun seemed to be focused on just one of the four. Eakins told the man not to move, but said the whole thing was a bluff on his part.

"I wouldn't have shot him anyway," he said.

Four of the men were at large for days

Of the four men still at-large late into the evening of Dec. 27, three were believed to have fled the state. It would turn out all of them had crossed state lines.

Two were arrested Dec. 30 in Franklin, Ohio. They were found driving a 1964 Corvette that had been reported stolen. A patrolman recognized the vehicle and was led on a short chase until the men turned onto a dead-end street. The driver ran, attempting to steal two more cars in the short five minutes he eluded Ohio officers.

The passenger, meanwhile, remained in the car and was arrested.

A small wad of Christmas wrapping gives mute evidence of the jailbreak that gained 15 prisoners their freedom shortly after midnight Sunday. The paper was wedged into the cell door facing to prevent the door from closing securely and locking.

But the final two escapees kept up the chase into the New Year. They were out until Jan. 12, 1972, when they were finally arrested in Dayton, Ohio.

Police responded to an alarm call at 12:25 a.m. at an Ohio elementary school and the two men were found inside after breaking and entering.

When it was all over, Riney admitted the jail wasn't "escape proof." And in the year after the Christmas fiasco, multiple new inmates tried to take advantage of that. But no one ever made it as far as this group of 15.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Christmas wrapping paper leads to 1971 Vanderburgh County jail escape