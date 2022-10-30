Here's What We Like About WSFS Financial's (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase WSFS Financial's shares on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, WSFS Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $46.32. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. WSFS Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see WSFS Financial earnings per share are up 8.2% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. WSFS Financial has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is WSFS Financial worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating WSFS Financial more closely.

In light of that, while WSFS Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - WSFS Financial has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

