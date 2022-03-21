Here's What We Like About XP Power's (LON:XPP) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, XP Power investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.94 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that XP Power has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of £39.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 81% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether XP Power generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 126% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

XP Power paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to XP Power's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that XP Power's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. XP Power has delivered an average of 7.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Has XP Power got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? XP Power is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income yet an uncomfortably high 126% of its cash flow as dividends. What's more, earnings have barely grown. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in XP Power despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for XP Power that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

