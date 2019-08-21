Here's What Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited's (HKG:3633) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:3633) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Zhongyu Gas Holdings:

0.18 = HK$1.6b ÷ (HK$16b - HK$7.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Zhongyu Gas Holdings has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Zhongyu Gas Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Zhongyu Gas Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.5% average in the Gas Utilities industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Zhongyu Gas Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, Zhongyu Gas Holdings's ROCE appears to be 18%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 8.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Zhongyu Gas Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:3633 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Zhongyu Gas Holdings.

Do Zhongyu Gas Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Zhongyu Gas Holdings has total liabilities of HK$7.3b and total assets of HK$16b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Zhongyu Gas Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.