Herff Jones Partners With StageClip, MarchingOrder To Launch New Virtual Commencement Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, a division of Varsity Brands, and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students, announced today an exclusive collaboration with MarchingOrder and StageClip on a virtual commencement solution that provides a proven, easy-to-implement platform for institutions that need to postpone graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comprehensive, best-in-class solution was developed with the goal of eliminating the administrative burden on schools looking to host a virtual event, and it is currently not available anywhere else in the market.

"At Herff Jones we believe every student who has earned the right to proudly wear a cap and gown, and to move their tassel, should have their time to shine with family, friends and faculty members who helped them get to that milestone," said Andrew Checketts, vice president of strategy and business transformation. "While many institutions need to postpone graduation ceremonies, our collective goal was to still give seniors a shared experience. They deserve that despite current challenges, and we're excited to be able to leverage MarchingOrder and StageClip's industry-leading, student-centric technology as well as our relationships with administrators to make that happen for the Class of 2020." Understanding the unique circumstances surrounding this year's graduation season, Herff Jones will not receive any revenue from this virtual offering.

This new state-of-the-art platform allows schools to create and deliver a personalized celebration, while also incorporating traditional ceremony elements, that students can easily share on social media with family and friends using the hashtags #GradAWAYtion and #MoveTheTassel. "We've been working with universities across the world for several years to give graduates individualized video clips of their recognition moment on stage for sharing straight after the ceremony. We really wanted to use our technology to help keep the tradition alive in difficult times," stated StageClip Founder and CEO Rupert Forsythe. "By creating an individual, personal experience for each and every student, that can be shared with friends and family, we can ensure that seniors still receive a gift of recognition from their schools, and a celebration with their community of fellow students."

Additionally, this virtual commencement solution leverages the latest technology to ensure ceremonies, large and small, run smoothly and efficiently. MarchingOrder Co-Founder and President Tyler Mullins added, "From the way a graduate's name is displayed and pronounced to the order they are called, we know every detail is important, and we will be there working alongside school administrators throughout the entire process. Whether it's a first-generation graduate or legacy, hearing a loved one's name recited on graduation day evokes a powerful sense of pride – and we want that moment, no matter where it takes place, to be perfect."

More information can be found online at herff.ly/virtualgraduation or herff.ly/virtualcommencement.