Herington police chief resigns, interim police chief selected

Sep. 13—Herington Police Chief John Matula has resigned in light of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into allegations he and Assistant Police Chief Curtis Tyra trespassed on private property while allegedly searching that property without a warrant.

Tyra has not resigned and will remain on administrative leave during case proceedings according to Herington City Manager Branden Dross.

In the meantime, an interim police chief has been selected for Herington.

Herington police officer Sgt. Chad Langley has been named to serve as interim police chief.